Some more of Kate at Wimbledon today. After meeting with volunteers, former players and medical staff, The Duchess took her seat in the Royal Box at Centre Court beside All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club chairman Philip Brook and his wife. She was greeted with a kiss from The Duke of Kent, the Queen's cousin, President of Wimbledon since 1969. He and his wife also live at Kensington Palace. Kate's new role as patron means that she is able to pick a charity to be involved in the pre-match coin toss at the Gentleman's Singles Final. She chose Place2Be, a leading mental health charity she has been quite involved in over the years, that provides in-school support to improve the emotional wellbeing of students across the UK. Despite the occasional rain shower, Andy Murray saw off Alexander Bublik of Russia. Austrian player Dominic Thiem asked Kate if she plays tennis, to which she replied, "Yes, but not to any standard". —————————————— She sported some new sunnies; these ones are the Bulgari BV8170 cat's eye style in black. You can find them many places, but the cheapest I found them was at Smart Buy Glasses for $218 or Amazon for $183.

A post shared by Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge (@katemidleton) on Jul 3, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT