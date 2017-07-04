Кейт Миддлтон, жена наследного принца Великобритании Уильяма, посетила Уимблдонский турнир в новом образе. Герцогиня подстриглась и перекрасила волосы. По словам знатоков, новая прическа Кейт называется “удлиненный боб”.
Как известно, Кейт Миддлтон не часто вносит какие-либо коррективы в свой образ, поэтому самые мельчайшие детали ее имиджа и гардероба, отличающиеся от предыдущих, вызывают бурю обсуждения среди тех. кто пристально следит за жизнью жены наследного принца английского трона — Уильяма.
Недавно герцогиня дала новый повод для широкого обсуждения ее внешнего вида, когда появилась в новом имидже на Уимблдонском турнире. Кейт пришла на мероприятие с новой стрижкой и цветом волос. На ней было белое платье в горох от фирмы Dolce & Gabbana, черные туфли и белая сумка небольшого размера от Виктории Бэкхэм.
Some more of Kate at Wimbledon today. After meeting with volunteers, former players and medical staff, The Duchess took her seat in the Royal Box at Centre Court beside All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club chairman Philip Brook and his wife. She was greeted with a kiss from The Duke of Kent, the Queen's cousin, President of Wimbledon since 1969. He and his wife also live at Kensington Palace. Kate's new role as patron means that she is able to pick a charity to be involved in the pre-match coin toss at the Gentleman's Singles Final. She chose Place2Be, a leading mental health charity she has been quite involved in over the years, that provides in-school support to improve the emotional wellbeing of students across the UK. Despite the occasional rain shower, Andy Murray saw off Alexander Bublik of Russia. Austrian player Dominic Thiem asked Kate if she plays tennis, to which she replied, "Yes, but not to any standard". —————————————— She sported some new sunnies; these ones are the Bulgari BV8170 cat's eye style in black. You can find them many places, but the cheapest I found them was at Smart Buy Glasses for $218 or Amazon for $183.
Что касается стрижки Кейт, то она стала немного короче — чуть ниже плеч, тогда как раньше Кейт носила волосы ниже лопаток. Также пользователи интернет-форумов и социальных сетей отметили, что цвет волос герцогини стал более насыщенным, а знатоки отметили, что ее стрижка называется “удлиненный боб”.
Напомним, что среди поклонниц Кейт Миддлтон есть немало модниц. которые стремятся в точности скопировать ее прическу и одежду. После обновления ее имиджа, несомненно, прическа “удлиненный боб” среди таких женщин станет весьма популярной. Также в сети появились сообщения, что в этом образе Кейт Миддлтон чем-то похожа на бывшую первую леди США Жаклин Кеннеди.
The Duchess debuted a lovely new haircut today, along with a new dress and sandals! Kate's @dolcegabbana £930 'Polka-dot print silk-blend charmeuse dress' is described, 'Cut to an ultra-feminine silhouette, Dolce & Gabbana's black and white polka-dot print dress was made for elegant evening events. It's cut from silk-blend charmeuse with a scoop neck and cropped sleeves, and flares gently into a knee-length skirt that will sway with every stride. Complete the ladylike picture with a dainty box bag and sky-high stilettos.' The only variation with Kate's is that hers has a square neckline. It is currently reduced by 40% at Matches (thanks to Kate's Closet for the ID). Like last year, Kate carried her @victoriabeckham 'Quincy' tote bag (sold out). Kate was also back in her @oscardelarenta 'Hammered gold-plated faux pearl earrings' again today (sold out). The Duchess's new sandals are by the brand @officeshoes (with thanks to Guilia on Twitter). They are the 'Nina Block Heel Sandals' available for £62 and described as, 'Block heeled strappy sandals with nubuck upper and buckle fastening around the ankle.' I think this has to be one of my favourite looks on Kate. What do you guys think of her new haircut? Do you prefer it long or short?