Леди Гага продает кофе в кофейне

Dropped by @starbucks today to treat everyone to one of my #CupsOfKindness drinks supporting @btwfoundation! $.25 from each one sold through 6/19 is donated to the Foundation! ❤️ how did I do as a barista? 🤣

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT